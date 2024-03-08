Russian national team drops banned figure skater Kamila Valieva -IFX

Sports Sports Russian national team drops banned figure skater Kamila Valieva -IFX

Valieva received a four-year doping ban in late January

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 09:28:46 PKT

Moscow (Reuters) - Russia's national figure skating team has dropped banned skater Kamila Valieva, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's Ministry of Sport.

Valieva received a four-year doping ban in late January, effectively stripping the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) of its gold medal in the team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games nearly two years after the competition.

Valieva, now 17, still holds the world record in figure skating for the short program, free skating and total combined score.

"Valieva is currently not on the list of the Russian national team. Everything is done in compliance with the legislative documents," Alexander Kogan, the director general of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR), told TASS on Thursday.

No further reason for Valieva's removal was given, despite her finishing third at the recent Russian National Championships held in December.