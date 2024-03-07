AC Milan book Australia date with Roma

Roma last played in Australia in 2015, when they met Real Madrid and Manchester City

Perth (Australia) (AFP) – Italian football powerhouse AC Milan will travel to Australia for the first time in 30 years to face AS Roma in a post-season match at Perth.

The two sides will meet at the 65,000-capacity Perth Stadium on May 31, with both teams boasting strong fan bases in the country.

"The opportunity to return to Australia is incredibly exciting for AC Milan," club chief executive Giorgio Furlani said in a statement late Wednesday.

"We are proud to have been chosen with AS Roma and are therefore grateful to the Government of Western Australia for the invitation."

The seven-time European champions last played in Australia in 1993 when they took on the Australian national team in Sydney and Melbourne.

"Hosting a match between AC Milan and AS Roma here in Perth is a fantastic opportunity for us to strengthen our ties with Italy," said Western Australia state Premier Roger Cook. Roma last played in Australia in 2015, when they met Real Madrid and Manchester City.