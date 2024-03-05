Inter beat Genoa to take further step towards Serie A title

MILAN (AFP) – Serie A leaders Inter Milan beat Genoa 2-1 on Monday to move 15 points clear of second-placed Juventus as they search for a 20th league title.

Youngster Kristjan Asllani and veteran Alexis Sanchez scored within six minutes of each other in the San Siro as Inter move closer to going one better than local rivals AC Milan and their Scudetto tally, which would get them a second star above their club badge.

Juve trail Inter with 11 games of the season remaining after losing 2-1 at Napoli on Sunday.

"15 points is a significant advantage," Asllani said.

"But we can't get carried away, there are still a lot of games to play and we have to stay focused," the 21-year-old added.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter were looking to stretch their winning run in all competitions to 12 games, and last lost at home in the league in September.

In an open first half an hour, Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella and Genoa attacker Mateo Retegui threatened to break the deadlock.

After 31 minutes, Asllani did one better than them following a smooth Alexis assist.

Albania's Asllani, who turns 22 on Saturday, fired home into the top corner, claiming his first senior goal since June 2022, which came against Inter when he was still at Empoli, to put the hosts 1-0 up.

"To be honest, I had waited a long time for this goal and hoped it would come at San Siro," Asllani said.

"It's a special emotion scoring here," he said.

Inzaghi's outfit doubled their advantage six minutes later from a penalty checked by VAR, as Alexis converted Inter's 11th spot kick of the season, following Asllani in opening his account for the campaign.

Inter kept up the pressure on Genoa after the break with attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan troubling visiting goalkeeper Josep Martinez after 52 minutes before the away side surprisingly cut the deficit.

Mexico centre-back Johan Vasquez volleyed low past Yannis Sommer two minutes later, as Inter conceded just their 13th goal in 27 league games this season.

Alberto Gilardino's side thought they had equalised after 66 minutes but Portuguese striker Vitinha was denied his first goal for the club after drifting offside.

Inter held on for three points, as France attacker Marcus Thuram came off the bench for Sanchez after two weeks out with injury, despite English defender Djed Spence's late chance for the visitors.

Next up for Inter is Saturday's trip to fourth-placed Bologna before heading to Atletico Madrid for March 13's Champions League last 16 second leg with a 1-0 lead.

