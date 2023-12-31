Juventus overpower 'brave' Roma, are just two points behind table toppers Inter

Sun, 31 Dec 2023

TURIN/MILAN (Web Desk/Reuters) – Juventus are now two points shy of Inter Milan – the Serie A leaders – after they defeated the “brave” AS Roma 1-0 at home, while Christian Pulisic ensured AC Milan ended the year on a high by scoring a second-half goal that secured a 1-0 win over Sassuolo on Saturday.

In the 59th minute, the American broke the deadlock by skilfully chipping the ball over Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli after receiving Ismael Bennacer's defence-splitting pass.

With six goals this season, Pulisic broke Weston McKennie’s record for the most Serie A goals in a single campaign by an American player.

Milan are in third place with 36 points, narrowing the gap on leaders Inter to nine after they played out a 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday. Sassuolo are 16th with 16.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli fielded a depleted back line, with Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu all side-lined due to injuries.

"We can play and create even more but I think we had the right approach today. I am happy with the way we played and suffered together and how we won this game," Pioli told DAZN.

"This is the team’s victory. This is a group that, during my time here, has never given up in difficult moments."

The hosts had an early effort disallowed when Olivier Giroud was offside as he delivered a cross for Bennacer to slot home.

Another Milan attempt on goal was disallowed as Rafael Leao's finish was cancelled out for offside in the build-up.

Sassuolo had their best chance moments later when Domenico Berardi's curling shot required a diving save from keeper Mike Maignan who tipped it over the bar.

The hosts sat back after Pulisic's goal, limiting Sassuolo to long-range attempts, and they comfortably held out for the win.

Earlier on Saturday, Bologna's recent momentum was ended as they suffered a 3-0 loss at Udinese.

Thiago Motta's side, vying for a top-four spot, were left in fifth place, trailing Fiorentina in fourth by two points.

Milan will start the New Year by hosting Cagliari in the Coppa Italia round of 16 on Jan. 2. Bologna entertain Genoa in Serie A three days later.

DEFEATED YET BRAVE



It was Frenchman Adrien Rabiot who enabled Juventus sneak past Roma by scoring the winner just after two minutes after halftime, meaning that the visitors have lost 10 away games during the year.

Juve finished the year in second place with 43 points from 18 games behind Inter, who drew 1-1 at Genoa on Friday. Jose Mourinho's Roma are seventh with 28 points.

However, Roma boss Jose Mourinho praised his side’s performance in his post-match interview with DAZN. “Tonight we lacked concreteness. We talked about this before the match, in fact we created more than what was expected against Juve because they defend with a compact low block.”

“In the first half at 0-0 we were the team with the most quality of play. We hit the post and created two or three other dangerous situations. We created problems for them with Paulo and Bove’s position on the pitch.”

“We failed to score and that’s a shame because it could have been completely different. We did what we had prepared, I’m happy with the players and the character they showed tonight.”

“At home we play differently, but that applies to other teams too. Whoever has an important fanbase at home makes the difference. When we talk about Roma we must talk with respect towards our work with all the difficulties we have."

"For results away from home, I’m the one who says that we lack a bit of personality and being able to impose our own game in someone else’s stadium.”

“Today it didn’t happen, but we came here against a team fighting for the Scudetto and motivated by Inter’s result. We put in a brave performance, we played with courage. The goal changes everything. They were in difficulty in the first half then felt comforted by the low play. Paulo had a couple of chances, Bryan had one too. I’m happy with the quality of the game and the personality of the players.”