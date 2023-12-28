With 53 goals, Ronaldo tops goal-scoring charts for 2023

38-year-old superstar surpasses Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, each with 52 goals

Thu, 28 Dec 2023 10:52:25 PKT

ISTANBUL (Web Desk) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice Tuesday in the Saudi Super League to become the leading scorer in 2023 with 53 goals.

"Al Nassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today," the team wrote on X. "He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each."

At 38 years old, Ronaldo showcased his enduring prowess by converting two crucial penalties in the triumph, elevating his tally to an impressive 53 goals and 15 assists in just 58 matches.

This achievement surpassed the 52 goals notched by Harry Kane (57 matches) and Kylian Mbappe (53 matches) with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

Remarkably, both Kane and Mbappe are now unable to reclaim the top spot, as their clubs are set to resume official competitions only in 2024.

The only potential contender, Erling Haaland, has accumulated 50 goals in 60 matches for Manchester City. However, injuries have kept him out of the Club World Cup, and he may not be available for the Saturday game against Sheffield United.

List of top goal-scorers in 2023



Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) - 53 goals (58 matches)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 52 goals (53 matches)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 52 goals (57 matches)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 50 goals (60 matches)

Garbhan Coughlan (Cashmere Technical) - 41 goals (27 matches)

Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC) - 40 goals (53 matches)

German Cano (Fluminense) - 40 goals (61 matches)

Romelu Lukaku (Roma) - 40 goals (61 matches)

Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros) - 39 goals (45 matches)

Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) - 39 goals (63 matches)