Jim Ratcliffe strikes deal to acquire minority stake in Manchester United

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Dec 2023 23:25:55 PKT

(Reuters) - Ineos Chief Executive Jim Ratcliffe will acquire a minority stake in Manchester United (MANU.N) at $33 per share value for a 25% stake, giving the club an enterprise value of $6.3 billion, in a deal that will be announced today, according to a source familiar with the matter.