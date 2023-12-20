Haaland sits out Man City Club World Cup semi-final

Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 09:18:57 PKT

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) – Manchester City will be without the injured Erling Haaland as the European champions aim to book their place in the final of the Club World Cup against Urawa Reds in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Haaland has missed City's two previous matches due to a foot injury and faces a race against time to be fit for Friday's final, should Pep Guardiola's men advance.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to training on Monday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in August.

But the Belgian is not included in the City squad, while Jeremy Doku also misses out due to injury.

In Haaland's absence, Julian Alvarez is surprisingly relegated to the bench with Phil Foden expected to start in a central forward role for the English champions.