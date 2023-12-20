Jake Paul to partner with USA Boxing ahead of Paris Olympics

The US sport governing body announced the plan on Tuesday that will include Paul mentoring fighters

Washington (AFP) – Jake Paul, a YouTube sensation turned pro boxer, will partner with USA Boxing to provide an inside look at preparations for the Paris Olympics on his social media accounts.

The US sport governing body announced the plan on Tuesday that will include Paul mentoring fighters on becoming a brand in and out of the ring.

Paul will join the US 2024 Olympics squad in Paris, as well as at the US Olympic training facility in Colorado Springs in a bid to boost attention for amateur boxing next summer in France.

"It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it," Paul said.

"The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world and I'm honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold."

Paul, a social media influencer and rapper who began boxing in 2020, hopes to shine a brighter spotlight on Olympic boxing.

His Boxing Bullies organization, a non-profit group established in 2021, uses boxing to develop youth courage, self-confidence and leadership and oppose bullying and has renovated fight gyms in US and Puerto Rican cities.

"Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history," USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee said.

"Jake's mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP (intellectual property) as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history -- the Olympics."