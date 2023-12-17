Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024 -FIFA

(Reuters) - FIFA's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually from next year, Gianni Infantino, the head of world soccer's governing body, said on Sunday.

The announcement drew criticism from the global players' union FIFPro who said the decision to add a bigger Club World Cup at the end of the European season demonstrated "a lack of consideration" for players' physical and mental health.

FIFA had announced an expanded Club World Cup earlier this year and unanimously voted to appoint the United States as hosts for the first edition of the event.

The Council met in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to ratify the dates for the Club World Cup and also confirmed that next year's Intercontinental Cup would have the UEFA Champions League winner playing a team that came through intercontinental playoffs.

The Intercontinental Cup playoffs will be played on Dec. 14, 2024, followed by the final on Dec. 18.

"The tournament will feature all current confederation premier club competition champions," FIFA President Infantino said.

"(It) concludes with a final at a neutral venue between the UEFA Champions League winners and the winners of an intercontinental playoff between clubs from the other confederations."

"EXTREME MENTAL AND PHYSICAL PRESSURES"

The 2025 edition of the Club World Cup, which will be held every four years, will have eight groups of four with the top two teams from each group going through to the knockout stages -- the same format as the World Cup.

The current version of the FIFA Club World Cup -- an annual competition with seven teams -- will be discontinued after the tournament now being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The existing format sees the European and South American champions enter the tournament in the semi-final phase while champions from the other confederations come through earlier rounds.

The dates of the Club World Cup, however, give European teams who qualify little time to rest between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The European season traditionally ends in May with the Champions League final taking place by the first week of June, while the new season kicks off in August.