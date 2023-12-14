Pakistan lose to Australia in Junior Hockey World Cup

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 13:11:23 PKT

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Web Desk) - Australia defeated Pakistan 7-5 in the 5th-8th classification match of the Junior Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

The defeat means that Pakistan will have to face Argentina for the 7th-8th place match. Australia will now take on the Netherlands in the 5th-6th place match. Both matches will be played on December 16.

Cambell Geddes scored a hat-trick for Australia against Pakistan while Brodee Foster and Nathan Czinner scored a brace each for the winning side.

For Pakistan, Abdul Qayyum scored two goals. Meanwhile, Umar Mustafa, Ahtisham Aslam and Suyfyan Khan scored one each.

Australia scored four goals in the third quarter which took the game away from Pakistan. Despite scoring three goals in the final quarter, Pakistan could not make a comeback in the match.

It must be noted that the Green Shirts lost the quarter-final 4-2 against Spain on Tuesday. Pakistan qualified for the quarter-finals after levelling their third game in the group stage by 1-1 against Belgium.

Pakistan also drew 3-3 against the Netherlands, while winning against New Zealand 4-0, in the group stage. Spain will face France and India will take on Germany in the semi-finals later today (Thursday).

