List of teams qualified for UEFA Champions League round of 16
(Reuters) - List of teams who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 after the final group-stage matches on Wednesday:
Bayern Munich (Germany) - Winners Group A
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Runners-up Group A
Arsenal (England) - Winners of Group B
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Runners-up Group B
Real Madrid (Spain) - Winners Group C
Napoli (Italy) - Runners-up Group C
Real Sociedad (Spain) - Winners Group D
Inter Milan (Italy) - Runners-up Group D
Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Winners Group E
Lazio (Italy) - Runners-up Group E
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Winners Group F
Paris St Germain (France) - Runners-up Group F
Manchester City (England) - Winners Group G
RB Leipzig (Germany) - Runners-up Group G
FC Barcelona (Spain) - Winners Group H
FC Porto (Portugal) - Runners-up Group H
Teams who go into the Europa League knockout round play-offs after finishing third:
Galatasaray (Turkey), Lens (France), Braga (Portugal), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands), AC Milan (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
The round-of-16 draw for the Champions League will take place on Monday at 1100 GMT.
The group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded. Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded teams.
Teams cannot face opponents they met during the group stage or play another club from the same national association.