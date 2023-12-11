Former MU star chooses Ronaldo over Messi as GOAT

Goalkeeper was notably a long-time teammate of the Portuguese legend during his tenure at the club

Updated On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 14:54:01 PKT

Manchester, Britain (Web Desk) - Manchester United's Tom Heaton, sharing his insights on Cristiano Ronaldo's qualities that, in his view, eclipse those of Lionel Messi, has chosen Portuguese legend as the GOAT.

GOAT stands for greatest of all time.

The goalkeeper was notably a long-time teammate of the Portuguese football star during his tenure at the club. Heaton, who returned to Manchester United in 2021, the same year Ronaldo returned, has had the privilege of observing his journey from close quarters.

This firsthand experience has given Heaton a deep appreciation of the legendary forward.

Heaton believes that the Al Nassr star supersedes Messi in the list of all-time greats.

Recalling his experience with Ronaldo, Heaton stressed that the R7 has succeeded in maintaining the same hunger and drive over the years as he had reflected when he first signed with the Man United.

"In my opinion, the GOAT is Cristiano [...] What he has achieved has been incredible."

During Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United, he exemplified his legendary status by netting 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions. However, the dynamics at Carrington shifted with the arrival of Erik Ten Hag as manager, leading to a fallout after a series of disciplinary incidents.

Everything got to a breaking point after the forward's highly controversial interview with Piers Morgan in November last year.

This resulted in Ronaldo's exit from the team and his subsequent move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. In the Middle East, Ronaldo has continued to demonstrate his prolific goalscoring, with an impressive tally of 38 goals in 45 matches.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, opted to leave Europe after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain was up in the summer, making the move to Inter Miami. He has already helped the MLS side win the Leagues Cup while reaching the final of the US Open Cup.

In an eye-opening revelation, Lionel Messi disclosed his contemplation of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League last summer. At 36, the legendary footballer found himself at a crossroads, as his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain came to a close.

In a candid conversation, Lionel Messi shared his inner turmoil.

The Blaugrana legend wanted a nostalgic return to Catalan giants Barcelona, after spending a remarkable 17-year stretch at the club. However, that reunion proved elusive. Among lots of other options, playing with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League was available, but he eventually ended up on Miami's shores.

