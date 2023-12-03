After blowing late lead, Jazz knock off Blazers in OT

Sun, 03 Dec 2023

(Reuters) – Collin Sexton scored 25 points and Keyonte George had one of the best games of his rookie season with a career-high 21 to help the Utah Jazz defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-113 in overtime on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

John Collins added 17 points and nine rebounds and Omer Yurtseven hauled in 15 rebounds to go along with nine points and a key block in the waning moments of the extra session to help Utah get back on a winning track.

The Jazz, who won after blowing a 13-point fourth-quarter lead, were without four regulars: Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson (thigh), Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) and Kris Dunn (personal reasons).

Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 25 points, but the Blazers ended up falling to the Jazz for the second time in three outings this season. Scoot Henderson scored 17 points, while Deandre Ayton totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds.

With the help of a 21-6 run in the second quarter, the Jazz took a 56-44 lead into the break.

Utah led 89-76 early in the fourth quarter after rookie Taylor Hendricks, making his second appearance this season, tipped in a layup and drained a 3-pointer.

The Jazz had an 11-point lead with just over seven minutes remaining, when Brogdon headlined a 9-0 run with a drive and a 3-pointer to help Portland cut the Utah lead to two with 5:13 remaining.

The Blazers later tied it after Toumani Camara dunked and Brogdon sank another 3 to make it 106-106 with 40.8 seconds to go.

Camara forced overtime by blocking Sexton's late game-winning layup attempt in regulation.

The Blazers took an early three-point lead in overtime after a Sharpe 3-pointer.

Utah responded with a Yurtseven dunk and a Collins 3 for a 113-111 lead. Camara and Yurtseven swapped buckets, and then Collins put the Jazz up by four at the free-throw line with 12.8 seconds left.

Yurtseven's key block came with 7.4 seconds to go, helping the Jazz secure the win.

Jerami Grant left the game with a possible concussion after colliding with Yurtseven.

George only went 1-for-8 from 3-point range, but he also had six rebounds and six assists. Talen Horton-Tucker added 14 points for the Jazz.