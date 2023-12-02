Sinclair welcome at Wrexham, says Reynolds



Wrexham (Reuters) - Striker Christine Sinclair could have a job waiting for her after she plays her last game for Cananda with Ryan Reynolds saying on Friday that international soccer's all-time leading goalscorer would be welcome at Wrexham.

Sinclair, who helped Canada to three Olympic medals including gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, will call time on a glittering international career, which includes 190 goals, with two friendlies against Australia on Friday in Victoria and Vancouver on Tuesday.

As the 40-year-old prepares to take her final bow, tributes have been pouring in including one from Canadian Hollywood actor Reynolds, who joked that her next soccer job could be with Wrexham, the club he owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

With their celebrity owners and hit television series "Welcome to Wrexham", the Welsh team, who play in the fourth tier of the English football league, have captured the soccer spotlight and imagination of fans around the world.

"Moving on in your career to Wrexham, it's huge for the town, the club," smiled Reynolds, in a video to Sinclair played during an interview with CBC. "I think that you are going to be probably the key difference maker going forward up there in North Wales."

Caught off guard a wide-eyed Sinclair played along saying, "For the right amount of money I could go," adding she loved the show and Reynolds's gin. The Canadian owns a stake in Aviation American Gin.

Reynolds, who like Sinclair is from Vancouver, also had a serious message, thanking her for everything she has done to grow the sport.

"What I really wanted to do is thank you," said Reynolds. "I wanted to thank you for inspiring me, my kids, kids all over Canada and the world, young, old, middle-aged. "You're incredible and you deserve all the applause that hands could possibly give.

"Sending you tons of love." There will be plenty of love in the air on Tuesday with over 40,000 people expected for Sinclair's final match at BC Place that will be re-named Sinclair Place for the day.