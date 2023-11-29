Australia forward Borrello ruled out of Asian Cup with broken foot

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 16:49:15 PKT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia winger Brandon Borrello has been ruled out of the Asian Cup early next year after suffering a broken foot, his club side Western Sydney Wanderers said on Wednesday.

Borrello was hurt after being fouled by Sydney FC's Luke Brattan early in the A-League derby at the weekend and will be sidelined for three months, the team added.

The continental tournament hosted by Qatar starts on Jan. 12 with Australia, the 2015 champions, opening their campaign against India the following day.

Borrello had been in good form for the Graham Arnold-coached Socceroos, scoring against Bangladesh in a recent World Cup qualifier in Melbourne.

"The entire Western Sydney Wanderers family will be supporting Brandon through his surgery and recovery and look forward to seeing him back at what he does best," the Wanderers said.