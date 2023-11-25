Widespread praise on social media after Ronaldo scores stunning long-range lob

He scored two goals helping Al Nassr beat Al Okhdood on Friday

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 19:49:46 PKT

(Web Desk) – Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo has added another stunning strike to his collection of memorable goals after scored a brilliant 40-yard lob in a match of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo smashed two goals in three minutes to help his side Al Nassr to a 3-0 victory over Al Okhdood on Friday.

He scored his first goal in the 77th minute and then followed it up with a strike which sparked massive praise on social media. Taking a sublime first touch with his chest, he set him up for a successful lob.

On Friday's game between Al Nassr and Al Okhdood at AlAwwal Park Stadium in Riyadh was within the fourteenth round of the Roshn Saudi League "RSL". As hosts, Al Nassr came out on top, 3-0.

Goals by Sami Al-Naji (in the 13th minute) and Cristiano Ronaldo (in the 77th and 80th minutes) gave Al Nassr the victory.

Al Nassr increased its point total to 34 points, securing the second-place position.

King Fahd International Stadium will serve as the site of Al Nasr Club's fifteenth round RSL League match against Al Hilal Club on Friday, December 1.

