Museum displaying Ronaldo's feats opens in Saudi Arabia

Illustrious career of Portugese icon, prizes, memories showcased

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 15:49:07 PKT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (Web Desk) - A museum displaying Ronaldo's feats has opened in Saudi capital Riyadh.

The museum showcases the illustrious career of the Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as part of a majour entertainment and tourist festival. Fans have been flocking to the museum displaying Ronaldo’s feats including his prizes and shirts.

Highlighted at the mobile museum are memories and inspiring tales of Ronaldo, a winner of five Ballon d’Or awards. The museum, inaugurated as part of the Riyadh Season, reflects appreciation to the career of Ronaldo, who plays for the Saudi club Al Nassr.

Last January, the 38-year-old icon joined the Riyadh-based Al Nassr under a two-and-half-year hefty deal that made global headlines. He has since dazzled fans with his football wizardry defying age.

Launched in 2019, the Riyadh Season is meant to turn the Saudi capital into as a global entertainment and tourist destination.

The high-profile festival, launched this year under the motto “Big Time”, kicked off on October 28 and drew more than 2 million visitors in its first two weeks, according to head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalsheikh.

In September, Alasheikh said they expect 10-12 million visitors at this year’s edition. He added that 40 per cent of the anticipated revenue from the event has already been achieved through sponsorship deals.

The fourth edition of the Riyadh Season opened with specular shows including an epic fight that saw British boxer Tyson Fury outrivaling former world champion in mixed martial arts Francis Ngannou in a showdown dubbed the “battle of the baddest”.

The Season’s diverse events are taking place in 12 venues in Riyadh, featuring concerts by world celebrities, theatrical shows, global cultures, and restaurants serving a variety of mouth-watering international cuisine.

Nestled in the heart of Riyadh, the CR7 Museum’s architecture mirrors the dynamism and modernity that define Ronaldo’s career. It serves as an apt setting for an homage to this global icon.

Visitors can anticipate an immersive experience as they traverse the various exhibits. From Ronaldo’s nascent steps onto the pitch to his record-shattering feats, every facet of his career is meticulously documented. Cutting-edge technology brings pivotal matches and championships to life through interactive displays.

A noteworthy feature of the CR7 Museum is its collection of personal memorabilia. Match-worn jerseys and iconic footwear tell the tale of Ronaldo’s dedication, passion, and unparalleled skill. These artifacts offer an intimate look into the life of a football legend.

The museum also pays tribute to Ronaldo’s numerous accolades, including his five prestigious Ballon d’Or awards, a testament to his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Each award holds a special place in the exhibit, allowing visitors to grasp the enormity of his achievements.

For the first time in the Middle East, fans can behold the impressive array of trophies and medals earned by Ronaldo throughout his illustrious career. From English and Spanish league titles to Champions League triumphs, the collection showcases the sheer magnitude of his success.

Beyond the museum’s confines, Riyadh Season 2023 promises an array of thrilling events and experiences. From cultural showcases to entertainment extravaganzas, the season offers something for everyone.

Visitors can expect a dynamic fusion of entertainment, culture, and sport, creating an unforgettable atmosphere in the heart of Riyadh.