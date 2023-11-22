Romania beat Swiss 1-0 to clinch top spot in Euro 2024 qualifying group

Live

BUCHAREST, Romania (Reuters) - Romania held off Switzerland to secure a 1-0 home victory thanks to a second-half goal from Denis Alibec to finish their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign unbeaten and top of Group I on Tuesday.

In the battle for first place, Alibec tapped in from close range in the 50th minute to break the deadlock for Romania, who finished with 22 points. The Swiss, who would have leap-frogged Romania into top spot with a win, ended second on 17 points.

Both teams clinched their Euro 2024 places on Saturday. Romania beat Israel 2-1 while Switzerland's 1-1 draw with Kosovo was enough to qualify.

There were some tense moments late in Tuesday's match when Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji went down with an injury but the Manchester City player finished the game after treatment. 

