Last Dance: KSA announces final Ronaldo-Messi showdown in Feb 2024

Inter Miami, Al Nassr and Al Hilal will participate in Riyadh Season Cup in February 2024

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 15:30:50 PKT

Riyadh (Web Desk) - In February 2024 there will be one last 'last dance'. One last duel between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: Inter Miami and Al-Nassr will face each other in a few months in the Riyadh Season Cup that will take place on Saudi soil.

The tournament will feature the world's most prominent soccer stars, including Saudi club Al-Nassr's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and US club Inter Miami's Argentine star Lionel Messi, in a showdown that will be the talk of the world, dubbed "The Last Dance". The tournament will also feature the FIFA Club World Cup runners-up Al-Hilal Saudi Club, led by Serbian star Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Asia's best player, captain Salem Al-Dawsari.

"Riyadh Season and Inter Miami CF agreed to hold the Riyadh Season Cup matches in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season activities," Turki Al-Sheikh, president of the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority said in a statement.

"In a tournament that brings together the two Saudi clubs, Al Hilal and Al-Nassr, and Inter Miami CF, the matches will be played in league format. The league schedule will be announced at a later date.

"The tournament is scheduled to take place in the first week of February 2024, with the participation of the stars of all participating clubs, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, at the Kingdom Arena, which was recently inaugurated at the opening ceremony of the fourth edition. of the Riyadh season."

Al-Sheikh welcomed Inter Miami CF's participation and noted that the tournament will have a worldwide following thanks to the outstanding international soccer stars playing for the three clubs. He stressed that the league is an extension of the major international events that the Riyadh Season presents to visitors and the world.

For his part, Jorge Mas hailed Inter Miami CF's participation in the Riyadh Season, praising the great development experienced in the field of soccer in Saudi Arabia, in addition to the great transformations witnessed in the entertainment sector in the Kingdom".