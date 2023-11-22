Jamaica stun Canada to reach Nations League semifinals

Sports Sports Jamaica stun Canada to reach Nations League semifinals

Jamaica seal a place at next year's expanded Copa America taking place in the United States

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 14:37:31 PKT

Toronto (Canada) (AFP) – Jamaica shocked Canada 3-2 on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League and seal a place at next year's expanded Copa America taking place in the United States.

A second-half brace from Shamar Nicholson and a late Bobby Reid penalty handed the Reggae Boyz a stunning second leg upset at Toronto's BMO Field that sent the Jamaicans through on away goals after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Canada, who won the away leg 2-1 in Kingston on Saturday, had looked to be heading towards the last four after Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies put them 1-0 up on the night, 3-1 on aggregate after 25 minutes.

But Jamaica hit back in the second half with Nicholson's shot into the bottom corner making it 1-1 after 62 minutes.

Four minutes later Nicholson made it 2-1 -- and level on aggregate -- sliding home a close-range finish after a sweeping Jamaican counterattack.

Yet there was more drama moments later when Ismael Kone headed home an equalizer that left the Canadians ahead on aggregate.

However Canada's relief was short-lived. On 75 minutes Stephen Eustaquio was adjudged to have handled in the area and Bobby Reid stepped up to calmly fire in the penalty that sent Jamaica into the last four.

Jamaica endured a nervous finish after being reduced to 10 men following Demarai Gray's 84th-minute dismissal, but the Reggae Boyz held on to advance.

The loss was a shattering blow for Canada, which qualified for the World Cup last year for the first time since the 1986 finals.