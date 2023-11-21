Tajikistan defeat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Sports Sports Tajikistan defeat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

The visitors beat hosts 6-1 in second match of Group G at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 19:11:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Tajikistan on Tuesday defeated Pakistan 6-1 in second game of Group G in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at Jinnah stadium in Islamabad.

The visitors took a strong start as they managed to grab a two-goal lead, thanks to Kamolov and Soirov.

In reply to Tajikistan’s lead, Rahis Nabi made a stunning goal with his left foot in the 21st minute, rekindling hopes to put Pakistan back in the game.

In second half, Tajikistan smashed two more goals, winning the match by 6-1.

— Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) November 21, 2023

It is recalled that Pakistan lost their first match of Group G to Saudi Arabia 4-0.

