Czech Republic coach Silhavy steps down after qualifying for Euro 2024

Silhavy led the Czechs to second place in Group E

(Reuters) - Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has resigned after a 3-0 win over Moldova sealed their qualification for Euro 2024 on Monday.

Silhavy led the Czechs to second place in Group E, leaving the 1996 runners-up to play in their eighth consecutive European Championship after finishing second, tied on 15 points with Albania, who have a better head-to-head record.

"Although we are happy now, we had already decided before the game not to continue," Silhavy said in a post-match interview.

"I told (Czech Football Association) President Petr Fouska. The pressure was already enormous, sometimes I didn't understand it myself. This also contributed to our decision."

Silhavy, 62, took over in 2018 and guided the Czech Republic to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. During his 56-match tenure, he managed 26 wins, 10 draws and 20 defeats.