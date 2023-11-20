Scotland in party mood despite draw with Norway

Scotland finished their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with frenetic 3-3 home draw against Norway

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Scotland finished their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with a frenetic 3-3 home draw against Norway but despite being denied by a late equaliser it was a joyous night at Hampden on Sunday.

With qualification already assured for next year's European Championship in Germany, Scotland twice came from a goal down and Stuart Armstrong's effort on the hour looked as though it would earn a sixth victory from eight Group A games.

But Mohamed Elyounoussi's header in the 86th minute secured third-placed Norway a point. The result meant Scotland finished the group in second place with 17 points, four points behind group winners Spain.

There was a party mood before kickoff but Norway, without injured striker Erling Haaland, were not just there to make up the numbers. The Scandinavians went ahead after three minutes when Aron Donnum struck a shot that went in off the post.

John McGinn equalised from the penalty spot after 13 minutes following a handball but the Norwegians were ahead again shortly afterwards when Strand Larsen poked an effort over the line.

Scotland were level at the break though after Leo Ostigard inadvertently turned a Scott McTominay corner into his own goal.

Chances continued to be created at both ends after the break with a draw just about the right result, meaning Scotland's only loss in the group was away to Spain.

"The main thing is we're going to Germany. There was a lot said about Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard missing, but we had a lot missing tonight too," McGinn said.

"Qualifying the last time was incredible. This time has been strange. It's not like us to qualify early."