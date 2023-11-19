List of countries qualified for Euro 2024

(Reuters) – The 2024 European Championship will be held in Germany from June 14-July 14. Following are the teams who have qualified for the tournament:

GERMANY



Qualified as hosts

Best performance: Winners (As West Germany in 1972 and 1980, 1996)

Previous appearances: 13

BELGIUM

Qualified on Oct 13

Best performance: Runners-up (1980)

Previous appearances: 6

FRANCE

Qualified on Oct 13

Best performance: Winners (1984, 2000)

Previous appearances: 10

PORTUGAL

Qualified on Oct 13

Best performance: Winners (2016)

Previous appearances: 8

SCOTLAND

Qualified on Oct 15

Best performance: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)

Previous appearances: 3

SPAIN

Qualified on Oct 15

Best performance: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

Previous appearances: 11

TURKEY

Qualified on Oct 15

Best performance: Semi-finals (2008)

Previous appearances: 5

AUSTRIA

Qualified on Oct 16

Best performance: Round of 16 (2020)

Previous appearances: 3

ENGLAND

Qualified on Oct 17

Best performance: Runners-up (2020)

Previous appearances: 10

HUNGARY

Qualified on Nov 16

Best performance: Third place (1964)

Previous appearances: 4

SLOVAKIA

Qualified on Nov 16

Best performance: Winners (As Czechoslovakia 1976)

Previous appearances: 5

ALBANIA

Qualified on Nov 17

Best performance: Group stage (2016)

Previous appearances: 1

DENMARK

Qualified on Nov 17

Best performance: Winners (1992)

Previous appearances: 9

NETHERLANDS

Qualified on Nov 18

Best performance: Winners (1988)

Previous appearances: 10

SWITZERLAND

Qualified on Nov 18

Best performance: quarter-finals (2020)

Previous appearances: 5

ROMANIA

Qualified on Nov 18

Best performance: quarter-finals

Previous appearances: 5