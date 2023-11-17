Oyarzabal out of Spain squad with hamstring injury

Live

Spain have qualified for Euro 2024 and play their last Group A match against Georgia on Sunday

(Reuters) - Mikel Oyarzabal is out of the Spain squad after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday's 3-1 win over Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The forward, who scored before being replaced in the first half, will leave the camp on Friday, the Spanish federation said.

Spain have qualified for Euro 2024 and play their last Group A match against Georgia on Sunday.
 

