Lewandowski double gives Barca comeback win over Alaves

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 22:51:57 PKT

(Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona fought back after conceding an early goal to beat lowly Alaves 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Alaves's 19-year-old striker Samu Omorodion shocked Barca when he opened the scoring 18 seconds after kickoff with a close-range strike after a quick counter-attack and the hosts were lucky to go in at the break only one goal down.

Alaves missed several chances, including a close-range effort from Samu in the 30th minute.

However, Barca got back on top in the second half and Lewandowski equalised with a towering header in the 52nd minute from a Jules Kounde cross from the right touchline.

In the 77th minute, Alaves defender Abdelkabir Abqar fouled Raphinha inside the box and Lewandowski scored the winner from the spot with a tidy penalty high into the middle of the goal.

Barca are third on 30 points, two behind Real Madrid in second and four behind surprise leaders Girona.