Man Utd's Evans out for 'next few weeks' with injury

Sports Sports Man Utd's Evans out for 'next few weeks' with injury

Evans suffered the strain in the first half of United's 4-3 Champions League defeat

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 16:20:54 PKT

(Reuters) - Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will be sidelined for the "next few weeks" due to a thigh strain, his club Manchester United said late on Friday.

Evans suffered the strain in the first half of United's 4-3 Champions League defeat at FC Copenhagen, and he joins a lengthy injury list at United, who remain without defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and midfielder Casemiro.

The 35-year-old will miss Northern Ireland's final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Denmark. Northern Ireland, who sit fifth in Group H with six points, travel to Finland next Friday before hosting Denmark on Nov. 20.

Evans rejoined United on a one-year deal in September, eight years after leaving Old Trafford and has started five league games. United lie in eighth place in the top-flight after picking up 18 points in 11 matches, and host promoted Luton Town later on Saturday.