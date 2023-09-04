Djokovic passes Gojo into US Open quarters

NEW YORK (AFP) – Novak Djokovic swept past Croatia's Borna Gojo in straight sets on Sunday to book his place in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion outclassed world No.105 Gojo to win 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in 2hr 26min on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Djokovic will now face American ninth seed Taylor Fritz on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals as he chases a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Serbian star had been given a scare in the third round on Friday, forced to recover from a two-set deficit before beating compatriot Laslo Djere in five sets.

But there never looked like any chance of Gojo causing Djokovic similar difficulties on Sunday, with the Croatian earning just one break point throughout the match.

Djokovic made only 12 unforced errors throughout the match compared to Gojo's tally of 40, and broke his opponent five times on his way to a clinical victory.

"I knew that Borna has a big game...he's a big shot player, serve and forehand, big weapons, and moves pretty well for a big guy," said Djokovic after reaching his 13th US Open quarter-final.

"The key to match was to try and neutralise his serve. Just glad to get through in straight sets."

Djokovic is meanwhile looking forward to the challenge of facing Fritz in the last eight on Tuesday.

Fritz is one of three American men in the quarter-finals along with Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, the first time since 2005 three Americans have reached the last eight at the US Open.

"That's amazing for the USTA and US Open," Djokovic said. "All of the guys -- Fritz, Shelton and Tiafoe, big serves.

"(Fritz) has been playing some terrific tennis, particularly on home soil here in the States," added Djokovic, who was won all seven of his previous encounters with Fritz.

"Obviously the matches are going to get tougher from here onwards and I'm ready," he added. "It's going to be great."

Tiafoe sets up 'monumental' US Open quarter-final

Frances Tiafoe says his All-American US Open quarter-final against Ben Shelton will be a "monumental moment" for minority players in tennis after booking his place in the last eight on Sunday.

Tiafoe, the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, set up a showdown with the big-serving Shelton with a confident 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Australia's Rinky Hijikata.

It leaves 10th seed Tiafoe on course to emulate or better his performance at last year's US Open, where he lost a five-set semi-final thriller to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

First though he must navigate a way past the 20-year-old Shelton, who is coached by his father, African-American former professional Bryan Shelton.

Shelton powered his way into the last eight on Sunday with a four-set defeat of 14th-seeded compatriot Tommy Paul.

"It's going to be good. It's going to be a great atmosphere, I think great representation for people of color," Tiafoe said of his last eight meeting with Shelton.

"Two people of color playing in the quarter-finals ... It's a pretty monumental moment.

"I'm pretty excited to compete against him. Hopefully it's a great battle."

Tiafoe, who eliminated Rafael Nadal during his run to the last four last year, is relishing the challenge of facing Shelton on his favourite arena in tennis -- Flushing Meadows' imposing Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"He's just an extremely loud player," Tiafoe said of Shelton. "Hits the ball big, serves huge, pretty much serving at 150mph today.

"He's yelling. He's got a lot of energy, so... He's great for the sport. It's cool to see a guy like that play."

"For me, I enjoy playing lefties. I like playing lefties. I'm going to try to do a good job, make him play a lot of balls, just try to make it a really tough night for him."

Tiafoe and Shelton were joined in the last eight on Sunday by another American, ninth seed Taylor Fritz.

Tiafoe says win or lose on Tuesday, the result augurs well for men's tennis in the United States.

"At the end of the day I just want to go out there and win a tennis match," he said. "The bigger picture things, I think tennis is going to win. More important, an American is going to be in the semis."

