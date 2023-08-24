Richardson and Jackson on course for 200m showdown

Sports Sports Richardson and Jackson on course for 200m showdown

American Sha'Carri Richardson and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson safely negotiated the next step

24 August,2023 11:34 am

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - American Sha'Carri Richardson and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, first and second in the 100 metres final on Monday, safely negotiated the next step in their World Championship rivalry as they cruised through their 200m first-round heats on Wednesday.

On another roasting morning Richardson, seeking to become the first U.S, winner since Allyson Felix in 2009, looked sharp before easing up to win her heat in 22.16, the fastest time of the six races.

Fourth-placed 100m finisher Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast went through from the same heat, while defending champion Jackson was in cruise control winning her heat in 22.50.

Gabby Thomas, quickest in the world this year with 21.60 to win the U.S. trials in July - making her the fourth-fastest woman in history - looked superb in winning her heat in 22.26.

"I felt very comfortable. It's my first time on the track and I managed to get out strong and come through," Thomas said.

"I think I can run my world lead time again when I need to but I don't think that will be enough to win gold. I think all the girls in the final will be under 21.60, so it's going to be fast. The track is really fast, it really is.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in so I'm ready to roll. Being part of women's sprinting now can have its ups and downs, you can run extremely fast and still lose a race but it's really exciting and having that pressure brings out the best in all of us."