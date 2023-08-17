Luton sign Dutch keeper Krul from Norwich

Sports Sports Luton sign Dutch keeper Krul from Norwich

The 35-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Newcastle United and Norwich City

17 August,2023 08:33 pm

(Reuters) - Luton Town have signed Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul from Norwich City, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old, who has 15 caps, has made over 200 appearances for Newcastle United and Norwich City and will be Luton's 10th signing of the close season.

Luton, who have climbed from non-league to Premier League in nine years, did not reveal the length of Krul's contract.

The club also signed Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

"The story of Luton Town speaks for itself, the last nine years has been an amazing journey and I'm excited to join that journey," Krul said in a statement.

"It's been a whirlwind for the club ... I know Thomas Kaminski as well ... It's so important to have competition for places, if you look at the Premier League teams, they have lots of competition for spots and it should be no different here."

Krul joined Norwich in 2018 and helped them win the Championship in the 2018–19 and 2020–21 seasons.

"Tim's a leader and a top goalkeeper who is still very and ambitious and very hungry. He wants to play," Luton boss Rob Edwards said.