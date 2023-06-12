Saadi makes nation proud by winning International Karate Championship

Saadi makes nation proud by winning International Karate Championship

Pakistani athlete represents country in 75Kg category

12 June,2023 11:38 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s Saadi Abbas on Sunday won gold at the International Karate Championship in Montreal, Canada.

The Pakistani karate star represented the country in the 75Kg category and earned laurels for the nation due to his incredible skills.

After defeating his Iranian rival Hamoon Dearfshipur by 4-2 in the first encounter, the Karate champ did not look back. He defeated the Canadian Ilyas Abdoun by 4-2 and, once again, displayed his unbeatable prowess.

He made the nation proud in the final by, again, beating his Canadian opponent Allarie Caron Nellgan by margin of 4-1 which earned him the gold medal.

The Montreal Open International Karate Championship held in the city of Montreal showcased an impressive range of skills from 10-11 June 2023.

The gold winning athlete would now represent his country in the upcoming Asian Games in China.

