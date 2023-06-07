London Irish file for administration after suspension

07 June,2023

London (AFP) – London Irish filed for administration on Wednesday following their suspension from all club competitions over a failure to provide financial assurances.

The Rugby Football Union on Tuesday confirmed that neither Irish's owner Mick Crossan nor the American consortium planning to buy the club were able to prove they had the finances to compete in the English Premiership for the 2023/24 campaign.

Crossan revealed that entering administration was the only choice left after the suspension ended any chance of the prospective takeover going through.

"This decision has ultimately ended any hope of an acquisition of the club and has regrettably forced us to file for administration this morning (Wednesday)," he said.

"Administration has always been the last resort and something we hoped we could avoid. And we bitterly regret the difficulties it will present to each and every one of you.

"My focus is now on working with the appointed administrator and I hope that the club will come out of administration as quickly as possible."

London Irish are the third casualty of the financial crisis gripping the Premiership, which will now become a 10-team competition following the collapses of Wasps and Worcester.

Crossan said the professional game in England "needs to be radically transformed".

"The current leadership must urgently review its practices from top to bottom if it has a desire to see professional rugby continue in England," he added."

Crossan said the club had been hurt by failed "promises" of their prospective buyers, who did not come up with the money.

"Right up to (Tuesday's) final deadline, we continued to receive verbal assurances from the group," he added.

"I have trusted that these were not hollow promises and agreed to financially support the club throughout to ensure it could finish the season and give the group time to conclude the deal."

Irish have reported debts of around £30 million ($37 million) and do not own their own stadium, instead playing at Premier League football club Brentford's ground.

Last week they were issued with a winding-up petition by tax authorities.

Coached by former Ireland boss Declan Kidney, the club finished fifth in the Premiership this season, narrowly missing out on the title-deciding playoffs.

But the future of several rising stars such as England winger Henry Arundell will now lie elsewhere.

The 2022/23 season was heavily disrupted by the collapse of Wasps and Worcester, leaving a large number of fixtures unfulfilled.

A hardship fund has been set up by the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players Association to help players and staff who are most in need of financial support.