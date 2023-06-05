Neuville wins Rally of Italy

Belgium's Thierry Neuville, driving a Hyundai, jumped from fifth to second in the drivers' standings

OLBIA (Italy) (AFP) – Belgium's Thierry Neuville, driving a Hyundai, jumped from fifth to second in the drivers' standings after winning the Rally of Italy in Sardinia on Sunday.

Neuville headed Esapekka Lappi of Finland in a 1-2 finish for Hyundai at round six of 13 of the World Rally Championship.

It was the Belgian's 18th career success with co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe alongside. World champion Kalle Rovanpera, driving a Toyota, completed the podium.

"Obviously it was a challenging weekend," said Neuville, who now trails series leader Rovanpera by 25 points.

"We came here with the belief that we could fight for victory but the first day was challenging and we lost a bit of time. Yesterday we found ourselves in the lead and we had to manage it until the end.

"It's the first victory for the team this year, it's a 1-2, and the first win for our team principal (Cyril Abiteboul) as well. Craig Breen is in our memories also - we wanted the win in Croatia for him, but we got it now."

The lead changed hands nine times during the rally until Neuville seized the initiative when Toyota rival Sebastien Ogier went off the road in Saturday's rain-hit penultimate test.

"When I hit the brake pedal, my foot slipped and we couldn't make the corner," said France's Ogier, an eight-time world champion.

Next stop on the circuit is the Safari Rally of Kenya between June 22-25.

