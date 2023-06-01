India outfox Pakistan to bag Junior Asia Cup for fourth time

SALALAH (Web Desk) – The Pakistan junior hockey team put up a good fight but lost in a hard-fought Junior Hockey Asia Cup final against arch-rivals India in Salalah, Oman on Thursday.

India started strongly with Angad Bir Singh in the 13th minute of the first quarter. In the 20th minute, Araijeet Singh Hundal made it 2-0 for his side.

India were 2-0 up at halftime, but Pakistan fought back, as they had done throughout the tournament, and Basharat Ali scored a goal for Pakistan in the third quarter.

Pakistan also dominated possession in the fourth quarter and had many chances to score on penalty corners but failed to convert them.

India defended well and ensured that Pakistan could not score their second goal, and they became Junior Asia Cup champions for the fourth time.

Three-time Asia Cup winners Pakistan also lost to India in the 2015 final but remained unbeaten throughout the event until the final.