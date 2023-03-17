Camel race having prize worth billions being held in Saudi Arabia

Sports Sports Camel race having prize worth billions being held in Saudi Arabia

Camel owners from all over the world are competing in the region's biggest race.

17 March,2023 03:11 pm

RIYADH (Web Desk) - A camel race was organized in the desert of Saudi Arabia, for which prize money of more than 5 billion rupees has been allocated.

According to a foreign news organization, the prize money of the race is more than $2.1 million, that is 5 billion 95 million Pakistani rupees.

Camel owners from all over the world are competing in the region's biggest race.

In addition to the cultural events in the camel race, an exhibition has also been organized regarding the history and heritage of the region.

Under the patronage of Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, the first edition of the Al-Ula Cup for camels started on March 15.