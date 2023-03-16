Toney on target again as Brentford beat Southampton

16 March,2023

SOUTHAMPTON (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney sent a timely reminder of his form to England coach Gareth Southgate by netting the opener in his high-flying side's 2-0 Premier League victory at bottom club Southampton on Wednesday.

Toney reacted first in the 32nd minute to score from a Bryan Mbeumo corner that was flicked on by Christian Norgaardto take his league tally to 16 for the season.

Southgate will select his England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine on Thursday and only Norway's Erling Haaland and England captain Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Toney this season.

Southampton dominated possession and racked up 563 passes, their highest total this season, but were unable to penetrate Brentford's defence as they missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone.

Yoane Wissa then sealed their fate deep into stoppage time with a goal on the counter-attack.

Brentford, who suffered their first defeat in 12 Premier League games at the weekend, moved above Fulham into eighth place in the table with 41 points.

"They're a strong side and they can play some football. We dug deep and got the win in the end," said the 26-year-old Toney, who was called up to the England squad before the World Cup but was not taken to Qatar.

"Coming off the back of a defeat after a long run we went on, it was important we bounced back."

Southampton's best chance came just after halftime when a flowing move down the right ended with a Che Adams close-range effort being blocked on the line by Aaron Hickey.

The south coast club remained on 22 points from 27 games, two adrift of 17th-placed West Ham United.

"I think we have some positive things in the game but we were not the best team in both ends," Southampton manager Ruben Selles told the BBC. "We are not happy, it is not good enough."

Asked if Southampton can avoid the drop, he added: "I think the belief is there. Today was disappointing because of the result. The feeling is still 'we can do it'.

"We will keep working, fighting and trying to keep us alive."

Brentford host Leicester City at the weekend when Southampton entertain Tottenham Hotspur.

