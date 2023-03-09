South Africa lose last three wickets in three overs against West Indies

Sports Sports South Africa lose last three wickets in three overs against West Indies

South Africa won the first Test.

09 March,2023 03:47 pm

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) - South Africa lost their remaining three wickets in three overs at the start of the second day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

Combined with their collapse on Wednesday afternoon, South Africa lost their last eight wickets for 72 runs.

Resuming on 311 for seven on Thursday, South Africa were bowled out for 320.

Heinrich Klaasen failed to add to his overnight score of 17 before he chased a wide ball from Kyle Mayers and was caught behind.

Alzarri Joseph took the last two wickets with short-pitched deliveries, with Keshav Maharaj caught at midwicket from an awkward pull shot and Gerald Coetzee caught behind off a sharply-rising ball.

South Africa won the first Test.