Wapda wins National Women’s Swimming Championship

06 March,2023 06:10 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Wapda has won the 18th National Women’s Swimming Championship 2023 with 12 gold, three silver and four bronze medals, securing 300 points.

Army remained runners-up with five gold, eight silver and five bronze medals, while Sindh stood third in the championship with two gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals.

Jehanara Nabi of Wapda bagged five individual gold medals with one new national record and was declared best swimmer of the championship. The three-day championship concluded in Lahore.

Details of the gold medals are as under:

500 Meter Butterfly: Bisma Khan of Army;

200 Meter Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha of Wapda;

400 Meter Individual Medley: Bisma Khan of army;

100 Meter Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of Wapda;

200 Meter Backstroke: Fatima Lotia of Army;

4 x 100 Meter Medley Relay: Team Wapda;

800 Meter Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of Wapda;

100 Meter Backstroke: Miraal Haque of Sindh;

50 Meter Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha Hyat of Wapda;

200 Meter Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of Wapda;

100 Meter Butterfly: Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub of Wapda;

50 Meter Freestyle: Bisma Khan of army;

4 x 200 Meter Freestyle Relay: Team Wapda;

400 Meter Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of Wapda;

50 Meter Backstroke: Bisma Khan of Army;

200 Meter Butterfly: Miraal Haque of Sindh;

100 Meter Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub of Wapda;

200 Meter Individual Medley: Jehanara Nabi of Wapda;

4 x 100 Meter Freestyle Relay: Team Wapda.

