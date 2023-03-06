Tokyo Marathon 2023: three Pakistani-American athletes win 6-star medal

Sports Sports Tokyo Marathon 2023: three Pakistani-American athletes win 6-star medal

Tokyo Marathon 2023: three Pakistani-American athletes win 6-star medal

06 March,2023 05:27 pm

Dunya News (Web Desk) – Three Pakistani-Americans –Dr Salman Khan, Hamid Butt, Aisha Qamar - won the six-star finisher medal under the Abbot World Marathon Majors – a competition for long distance runners that started in 2006.

The mentioned medal is awarded to those who complete Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York and Tokyo marathons.

Salman, who participated in Boston Marathon decided to commit himself to win the six-star medal.

While speaking in an interview, the Pakistani-born medallist said "the medal means a lot for him and for his country, further highlighting that he would also like to participate in the Paris Olympian marathon championship in 2024 if possible".

He said he would take part in the Boston marathon every year as he meets people from across the world while advising others to also participate in these kinds of healthy competitions.

The marathon championship which took place on March 5 was collectively participated by 11 Pakistani-born American and British citizens including five women.

