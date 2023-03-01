Top seed Alcaraz pulls out of Acapulco with strained hamstring

ACAPULCO (Reuters) - Top seed Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of this week's ATP 500 event in Acapulco with a strained hamstring, the U.S. Open champion said on Tuesday.

The Spanish world number two, who was scheduled to play his opening match later on Tuesday, picked up the injury during his loss to Cameron Norrie in Sunday's Rio Open final where the pain hindered both his movement and serve.

"I have a grade 1 strain in my right hamstring that will keep me out for several days, according to the tests we did this morning," Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

"I'm really sad I can't compete here, but now it's time to think about recovering and being ready as soon as possible. I hope to see you all soon!"

After spending more than three months out of action due to abdominal and hamstring injuries, Alcaraz returned to the ATP Tour in February at Buenos Aires where he beat Norrie in the final for his first title since last year's U.S. Open.

At the Rio Open, the 19-year-old Spaniard needed treatment for a left leg problem during his semi-final and then picked up an injury to the other leg in the match against Norrie during which he needed his leg wrapped midway through the final.

