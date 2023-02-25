Arsenal go five points clear, Leeds and West Ham boost survival hopes

25 February,2023 11:14 pm

LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Leicester City while on a big day for the relegation battlers there were huge wins for West Ham United and Leeds United.

Gabriel Martinelli's goal just after halftime sealed the points for Arsenal to crank up the pressure on second-placed Manchester City, who were playing struggling Bournemouth later on Saturday.

Danny Ings scored his first goals for West Ham as the hosts found the net four times in the second half to thump fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the London Stadium.

New Leeds manager Javi Gracia's reign began with a vital 1-0 win over bottom club Southampton as Junior Firpo's goal snapped a 10-game winless run to move them out of the relegation zone.

Everton are back in the bttom three though as they went down 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Arsenal had a goal by Leandro Trossard ruled out by VAR in the first half but it was the Belgian who played the pass which allowed Brazilian Martinelli to score in the 46th minute.

"We deserved the result and we are so happy with the three points," Martinelli told Sky Sports. "We needed to win any way we could and we managed to do it."

Arsenal, bidding for a first title since 2004, have 57 points from 24 games played while champions City are on 52 ahead of their 25th game at Bournemouth (1730GMT).

RELEGATION BATTLE

The relegation battle is shaping up to be especially tense this season with clubs changing positions on a weekly basis.

Leeds had not won a league game since Nov. 5 but former Watford manager Gracia made an instant impact to lift the Yorkshire club to 17th spot, a point above the drop zone.

It ws Firpo who finally broke the deadlock in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd in the 77th minute, squeezing a tame effort under goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

"After 10 games without a win, the team needed it. It is one step, but an important step," Gracia told Sky Sports.

West Ham's home game with Nottingham Forest appeared to be drifting towards a goalless stalemate but Ings, a January signing from Aston Villa, broke the deadlock in the 70th minute when he struck a Jarrod Bowen cross past keeper Keylor Navas.

Ings only had to wait three minutes for his second goal from Said Benrahma's cross before Declan Rice made it 3-0 and substitute Michail Antonio completed the rout.

West Ham climbed to 16th place with 23 points from 24 games, two above Everton who are third from bottom.

Leeds have 22 points.

Everton's hopes of avoiding relegation were dealt a blow as Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia scored for Villa at Goodison Park to leave the hosts in 18th place with 21 points.

Everton dominated for long periods with Amadu Onana being denied by keeper Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings clearing off the line for Villa.

Watkins broke the deadlock from the penalty spot though after John McGinn was upended by Idrissa Gueye just past the hour mark and Buendia completed Everton's misery late on. Liverpool are at Crystal Palace in the late kickoff.