Wales players' strike threat could scupper England clash

15 February,2023 10:05 pm

London (AFP) – Support appeared to be growing Wednesday for a possible strike by Wales rugby players that could threaten next week's Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the regions have yet to agree in writing a new long-term financial agreement, sparking fears that players whose current deals expire at the end of the season will leave the Welsh game.

Recruitment is on hold, with next season's playing budgets not yet finalised at Wales' four professional teams -- Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

A Daily Mail report on Tuesday said players were considering industrial action amid the contract crisis within Welsh rugby.

The "60-cap rule", established in 2017, means players who are based with clubs outside of Wales are deemed ineligible for selection unless they have won 60 or more caps.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, returning for his second spell in charge, has questioned the worth of the rule.

It would deprive Wales of lock Will Rowlands -- who is set to join Paris side Racing 92 -- at this year's World Cup in France unless the second row receives special dispensation from the Welsh game's professional board.

Ospreys lock Bradley Davies, who won the last of his 66 caps in 2019 and was part of three World Cup campaigns, said: "Boys playing international and regional rugby don't know if they've got a job in four months, it is always going to be difficult."

Asked if he would go on strike, Davies added: "If we had to strike and that was the decision everyone made, then fair enough. But it is the last, last option.

"It is easy for someone to say, 'don't worry about it', but you do worry about it. It's your job. You have families, mortgages, the cost of living.

"People are earning big money in rugby, of course they are, the same in any sport. But the average wage in rugby, especially Welsh rugby, is nowhere near the other teams."

One Wales player, described as a Six Nations squad member, told the Daily Mail: "I can't believe I'm five months away from the end of my contract and eight months away from the World Cup and my future isn't certain yet.

"I can't apply for a mortgage and I'm on antidepressants... I'm starting for Wales every week and the WRU is making tens of millions from international matches."

Reports of a strike threat come at a time of turmoil for Welsh rugby both on and off the field.

Last month, then-WRU chief executive Steve Phillips resigned after a BBC documentary made allegations of sexism at the governing body.

Wales -- who will face England a week on Saturday in Cardiff -- are currently bottom of the Six Nations table after the first two games saw the team overwhelmed 34-10 by Ireland in Cardiff, before suffering a record 35-7 defeat by Scotland in Edinburgh last weekend.