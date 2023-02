Premier League accuses Man City of financial breaches

06 February,2023 04:02 pm

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League accused Manchester City of numerous breaches of financial regulations between 2009-18 on Monday.

The period covers the first nine full seasons under the club’s Abu Dhabi ownership, during which City won the league on three occasions — in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

The Premier League said it has referred the alleged breaches to an independent commission.