Messi becomes first Argentinean player to score at four tournaments
Sports
LUSAIL (Reuters) - Argentina’s captain and top scorer Lionel Messi began his fifth World Cup in style on Tuesday with a 10th minute penalty against Saudi Arabia as he embarked on his final quest for the only major trophy that has eluded him.
Messi, 35, who also nearly scored with a shot from inside the box in the opening minutes at the Lusail Stadium, celebrated joyfully after sending Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais the wrong way with his coolly-dispatched penalty.
With this goal, Messi became the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina.