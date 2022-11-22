Messi becomes first Argentinean player to score at four tournaments

22 November,2022 03:38 pm

LUSAIL (Reuters) - Argentina’s captain and top scorer Lionel Messi began his fifth World Cup in style on Tuesday with a 10th minute penalty against Saudi Arabia as he embarked on his final quest for the only major trophy that has eluded him.

Messi, 35, who also nearly scored with a shot from inside the box in the opening minutes at the Lusail Stadium, celebrated joyfully after sending Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais the wrong way with his coolly-dispatched penalty.

With this goal, Messi became the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina.