FIFA World Cup: Three matches to be played on Tuesday

FIFA World Cup: Three matches to be played on Tuesday

Teams of group C and D will be facing each other in these matches.

22 November,2022 08:55 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, England beat Iran by 6-2 goals, Netherlands beat Senegal by 2-0 while match between USA and Wales ended in a 1-1 draw.

Three matches will be played on Tuesday.

In the first match of group C, Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia at 3 pm.

In the second match of group D, Denmark will face Tunisia at 6:00 pm, while in the third match of group C Mexico will take on Poland at 9:00 pm.