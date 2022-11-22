FIFA World Cup: Three matches to be played on Tuesday
Sports
Teams of group C and D will be facing each other in these matches.
LAHORE (Web Desk) - In the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, England beat Iran by 6-2 goals, Netherlands beat Senegal by 2-0 while match between USA and Wales ended in a 1-1 draw.
Three matches will be played on Tuesday.
In the first match of group C, Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia at 3 pm.
In the second match of group D, Denmark will face Tunisia at 6:00 pm, while in the third match of group C Mexico will take on Poland at 9:00 pm.