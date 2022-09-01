Aisam ul Haq wins first round match of US Open
Sports
Now Aisam and his partner will play in the second round against J. Rojer and M Arevalo on Friday.
NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his partner Aleksandr Nedovyesov won their Round 1 match. The duo qualified for the second round by beating their opponents in straight sets by 6-1 and 7-5.
In the opening round of the men s doubles competition of the mega event, Pakistan s famous tennis star Qureshi and his partner from Kazakhstan, Alexander Nedovysov, played a great game against the Argentine team consisting of Sebastian Baez and his compatriot partner Tomas Martin Echeverri.
Qureshi will face El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo Gonzalez and his Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer in the second round.