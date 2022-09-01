Aisam ul Haq wins first round match of US Open

Aisam ul Haq wins first round match of US Open

Now Aisam and his partner will play in the second round against J. Rojer and M Arevalo on Friday.

01 September,2022 03:13 pm

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his partner Aleksandr Nedovyesov won their Round 1 match. The duo qualified for the second round by beating their opponents in straight sets by 6-1 and 7-5.

In the opening round of the men s doubles competition of the mega event, Pakistan s famous tennis star Qureshi and his partner from Kazakhstan, Alexander Nedovysov, played a great game against the Argentine team consisting of Sebastian Baez and his compatriot partner Tomas Martin Echeverri.

Qureshi will face El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo Gonzalez and his Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer in the second round.