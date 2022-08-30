Andreescu shrugs off wardrobe malfunction in US Open win

Bianca Andreescu powered into the second round of the US Open on Monday.

NEW YORK (AFP) - A hasty change of outfit worked wonders for Bianca Andreescu as she powered into the second round of the US Open on Monday.

The 22-year-old Canadian star, winner of the US Open crown in 2019, overcame Harmony Tan 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 to keep alive her dream of a second Grand Slam title.

However the victory was not without drama as a flustered Andreescu scrambled to change her clothing.

The former world number four arrived on court in a navy blue skirt, but with gusts of wind blowing her outfit around, she pleaded with the chair umpire to make a change.

"It s not my fault, it s Nike s fault, this dress is so bad," Andreescu could be heard complaining. "I need to go. This is so bad."

She quickly returned to the court wearing shorts and a white top and set about navigating her way past Tan, who made headlines in June when she beat Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Andreescu later explained her change of outfit after securing victory.

"It was just bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously the wind didn t help," she said.

She said she had pleaded with the umpire not to dock her a bathroom break -- which he agreed to -- and said she had not intended to criticise kit manufacturer Nike.

"He was very nice to say it was totally okay," she said. "I could have definitely used a different choice of wording.

"So I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life."

