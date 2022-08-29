PSG drop points for the first time this season after draw with Monaco

Sports Sports PSG drop points for the first time this season after draw with Monaco

Paris St Germain played a 1-1 draw at home in the Ligue 1 against Monaco on Sunday.

29 August,2022 07:27 am

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain dropped their first points of the Ligue 1 season as they were forced to come from behind to draw 1-1 at home with Monaco on Sunday (Aug 28).

Neymar’s 70th minute penalty came after a VAR review and cancelled out Kevin Volland’s 20th minute goal.

The champions lead the standings with 10 points from four matches. They are level on points with Olympique de Marseille and Racing Lens.

New signing Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Marseille won 3-0 at Nice earlier on Sunday while Lens were home winners over Stade Rennes on Saturday.

Olympique Lyon scored a 86th minute equaliser though Moussa Dembele as they drew 1-1 at Stade Reims. Lyon are fourth with seven points.

Montpellier snapped a two-match losing run as they secured their biggest ever Ligue 1 victory by thumping Stade Brest 7-0 despite the absence of suspended captain Teji Savanier.

Faitout Maouassa, Sepe Elye Wahi and Wahbi Khazri scored inside 11 minutes, with Nicolas Cozza and Elye Wahi adding two more for Montpellier within the next 20 minutes.

Brest were down to 10 men early in the second half when Pierre Lees-Melou was sent off before Montpellier added two more through Valere Germain.

Lorient moved up to fifth place as they edged Clermont 2-1 with two first half goals from Terem Moffi, including an early penalty. Clermont pulled one back in the second half through Muhammed Cham despite playing most of the half down to 10 men when Neto Borges was sent off in the 48th minute.

After three successive defeats, Troyes beat Angers 3-1, with goals from Renaud Ripart, Mama Balde and Wilson Odobert to record their first points of the campaign.

Angers, who have yet to win this season, had Batista Mendy sent off for a second yellow card as early as the 21st minute.

Nantes came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 win over Toulouse. Evann Guessand, Mostafa Mohamed and Moses Simon netted for Nantes.

