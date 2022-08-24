Former No.1 Kerber announces pregnancy, to miss US Open
Sports
Former No.1 Kerber announces pregnancy, to miss U.S. Open
(Reuters) - Former world number one Angelique Kerber is pregnant and will skip the U.S. Open, which starts in New York on Monday, the three-time Grand Slam winner from Germany said.
The left-handed Kerber, 34, last played at Wimbledon where she lost in the third round to Belgium s Elise Mertens.
She won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2016 before lifting the U.S. Open the same year to climb to the top of the women s world rankings.
Two years later she won the grasscourt major at the All England Club for her third major title.
"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn t a fair competition," Kerber said in a cheeky post on Twitter on Wednesday.
"For the next months, I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you."