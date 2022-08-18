Dutch cyclist Pieters moved to neuro-rehab facility

Sports Sports Dutch cyclist Pieters moved to neuro-rehab facility

Dutch cyclist Pieters moved to neuro-rehab facility

18 August,2022 04:00 pm

(Reuters) - Amy Pieters, the Dutch cyclist who suffered brain damage in a training crash in December, has been moved to an intensive neuro-rehabilitation facility in the Netherlands, her team said on Thursday.

The three-time Madison world champion required surgery and was put in an induced coma following the crash in Alicante, Spain and only regained consciousness in April.

Her SD Worx team said the 31-year-old had now been transferred to the Daan Theeuwes Centrum in Woerden.

"At the Daan Theeuwes Centrum, Amy will continue to work even harder and focus more on her recovery," the team said.

Doctors said in April that although her condition had improved slightly and she could recognise people and understand what was being said to her, they were still unsure about the long-term impact of her brain injury.

A donation page was set up for Pieters following the crash, and the team added that the next step in her recovery would be allowing Pieters some short periods of time at home.

"Think of a special bed, a chair and bed lift, a wheelchair. A wheelchair-car van is also provided," a statement on her website said.

"This means that Amy can be picked up and brought back in at the weekend, she can sleep at home and be cared for. Due to these tools Amy can really be at home on the weekends."

Pieters won the Madison at the World Championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021 alongside Kirsten Wild. She missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo last year, finishing fourth.